Bag snatching racket busted by Guwahati police, five apprehended

Guwahati, May 4: In a major breakthrough, the Dispur Police have successfully apprehended five individuals, including a woman, who were allegedly involved in several bag-snatching incidents across Guwahati.

The arrest comes after a complaint was filed by a woman on April 24, 2024, over the phone that two boys on a scooter snatched her bag at Survey Samannay Path under Dispur P.S.



Based on the inputs provided by the lady, a team of Dispur PS and the Special Operations Group (SOG) team of East Police District conducted a massive search operation in the Guwahati and Tamulpur areas, following which they were able to trace the culprits and apprehend them.



The apprehended individuals have been identified as Rupam Ali (18), Dipak Barman (18), Rahul Sutradhar (21), Nisha Barman (38) and Rahul Das (32).

Further investigation in connection with the matter is underway.