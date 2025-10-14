B Borooah College presents inaugural Gopinath Bordoloi Award to PG Baruah

Guwahati, Oct 14: The Gopinath Bordoloi Award 2025, instituted by B Borooah College (Autonomous) in the memory of its first Principal, and the first Chief Minister of the State, Bharat Ratna Gopinath Bordoloi, was presented to Padma Shri awardee Prafulla Govinda Baruah, a veteran journalist and Chairman Emeritus, The Assam Tribune Group of Publications.

A delegation comprising eight teachers, led by Principal Dr Satyendra Nath Barman, visited the residence of PG Baruah today and formally presented the award to him.

The award comprises a traditional phulam gamosa, an eri sador, a traditional sorai, a bouquet of flowers and a citation.

In the presence of PG Baruah’s wife Rekha Baruah and members of the visiting delegation, Dr Satyabrata Baruah read out the citation. The citation lauded Baruah not only for his immense contribution to journalism in India and particularly Assam, but also over his significant contributions in other fields like language, culture, sports, education, science, health awareness, etc.

The citation also referred to him as “Asomiya Jatiyo Jeevonor Dhwajabahak.”

The visiting team also felicitated Rekha Baruah with a gamosa and a bouquet of flowers.

The delegation spent some precious moments with Baruah and his wife and interacted with them at length. Both of them complimented the delegation for the excellent reputation of the college and urged the delegation to continue with the high standards set by the college in various fields.

The first Gopinath Bordoloi Award was supposed to be presented during the 83rd College Foundation Day on September 13, 2025. But owing to his inability to be physically present, the award could not be presented to Baruah that day.

Every year, the award will be conferred on a distinguished person for his/her contribution to the State in various capacities.