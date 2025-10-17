B. Borooah College declares Students’ Union results; NSUI bags key posts

Guwahati, Oct 17: The B. Borooah College Students’ Union (BBCSU) Election 2025–26 concluded with a sweeping victory for the NSUI, which secured key positions including President, General Secretary, and Assistant General Secretary, while Independent and AASU-backed candidates also claimed notable wins.

According to the official results released on Friday, Dharani Singh emerged victorious as President, securing 1,264 votes, defeating his nearest rival Jumon Dutta, who polled 579 votes.

An image of students casting their vote.

For the Vice President’s post, Mrinmoy Rajbongshi, an independent candidate, won with 641 votes, edging past Bishal Malakar and Ayan Ray.

In the General Secretary race, Krish Pawe (NSUI) clinched victory with 785 votes, defeating Pospendra Nath Saikia (AASU), while Akshita Sharma (NSUI) won the Assistant General Secretary post with an impressive 1,251 votes.

The Music and Fine Arts Secretary position was bagged by Mridusmita Kakati (NSUI), and Rima Das (AASU) was elected Cultural Secretary, defeating Akangksha Chetri.

In the sports categories, Pritam Boro triumphed over Jitumani Kalita to become the Major Games Secretary, while Srimanta Talukdar was elected Minor Games Secretary unopposed.

No candidates from the ABVP secured any posts this year, while NSUI and AASU managed to split the major portfolios between them, and independent candidates made strong showings in select positions.

The elections, held amid an enthusiastic turnout, witnessed students campaigning vigorously on issues such as sanitation, transparency, and campus development.

During campaigning, President-elect Dharani Singh had stressed the importance of improving hygiene and restoring the college’s health centre.

“Earlier, our college had a health centre, but it was replaced with a uniform cell. I think reinstating it is important. The sanitation in the washrooms is terrible; students deserve better facilities. I want to raise these issues sincerely,” she said.

An image of President elect Dharani Singh.

Vice President-elect Mrinmoy Rajbongshi said his win was a “mandate for change” and pledged to improve student-administration communication.

“Students have put their trust in me. I will work to bridge the gap between the union and the authorities, ensuring accountability and swift action on student concerns,” he said.

Newly elected General Secretary Krish Pawe vowed to maintain transparency and follow through on student demands.

“We often see proposals made after elections never get implemented. I want to ensure that student voices translate into visible change,” he said.

The atmosphere on campus turned celebratory as results were announced, with supporters cheering, waving flags, and chanting slogans.

Principal and Election Officer Prof. Satyendra Nath Barman commended the smooth conduct of the polls, noting that the election process was “peaceful, transparent, and democratic.”

With the new student leadership in place, B. Borooah College looks ahead to a fresh term focused on inclusive student welfare, better facilities, and collaborative decision-making.