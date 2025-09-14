B Borooah announces annual Gopinath Bordoloi award, first recipient PG Baruah

Guwahati, Sept 14: The B Borooah College (Autonomous) has decided to institute an annual award in the name of Bharat Ratna awardee Gopinath Bordoloi. The first award will be presented to Prafulla Govinda Baruah, proprietor of The Assam Tribune group of publications.

Announcing this during the day-long celebrations of the 83rd foundation day of the college on Saturday, principal, Dr Satyendra Nath Barman, said, “Since Baruah is unwell, the award will be presented to him at his residence at a later date.”

However, the citation of the award was read out by Dr Satyabrata Baruah, secretary of the teachers’ unit and the convenor of the organizing committee, during the meeting, a press release said.

The programme began with the hoisting of the college flag by the principal in presence of teachers and students. It was followed by wreath laying at the bust of Bholanath Borooah, in whose memory the college was established.

The open meeting, presided over by the principal, was attended by Prof Abani Bhagawati of Gauhati University as the chief guest. Prof Partha Pratim Baruah, the president of the college governing body, was the guest of honour while Dr Nripendra Ram Kalita, vice principal and Dr Uptal Chowdhury, the president of the teachers’ unit, were also on the dais.

In his opening remarks, the principal of the college highlighted the achievements of the college in various fields, especially NAAC grade, autonomous status and recent NIRF rankings.

He highlighted the academic achievements of students and the publication by teachers in Q1 and Q2 journals. In the later part of the meeting, student achievers in various fields and teacher achievers were felicitated.

The chief guest of the programme, Prof Bhagawati, also spoke very highly of the institution and said that the history of the State’s education and culture is unthinkable without the contributions of B Borooah College. He further made very interesting observations on the naming pattern of colleges in Assam and advocated research in this field.

This year, three new awards were also presented.

Surendra Mohan Das Award, instituted by the teachers of the English department, was given to Diyashree Dey, the batch topper. Sarat Ch Borah Award, instituted by Dr Jyoti Rani Borah, was presented to Sumedha Sarma, the batch topper of Education. Jyotisikha Choudhury Award, instituted by ex-faculty Dr Kamal Choudhury and his family, was given to the Zoology batch topper, Namami Sarma.