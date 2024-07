Guwahati, July 31: The B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) has resumed the facilities under Ayushman Bharat-PM JAY after it was temporarily suspended over alleged insufficient funds.

Speaking to the media, the Superintendent of BBCI, Minoti Baruah, informed, “As before, all patients will be able to get regular medical services through Ayushman Bharat. The service, which was temporarily suspended, has been resumed.”