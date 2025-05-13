Tracing Assam’s forgotten nobility: New book sheds light on state's Nawabs & their legacy

Guwahati, May 13: Axomor Nawab Xokol - Itihax Aru Porichoy (The Nawabs of Assam – History and Introduction), a book penned by Dr Nawab Md Dilawar Hasan was released during an event held at the Cotton Alumni House on Monday.

Writer Dr Dhrubajyoti Bora, academician Dr Abu Naser Syed Ahmed and retired IAS Nawab Mahmood Hussain released the book in the meeting, chaired by former IPS Nawab Md Faquirul Haque.

The book is a historical study of the advent, patronage, assimilation, and contributions of the Nawabs of Assam. It is the first volume of the book and the second volume will be published soon. Writer Dr Nawab Md Dilawar Hasan, who is a physician by profession, penned the book after conducting an extensive research about the history of Nawab residing in the State.

Addressing the book release event, Dr Dhrubajyoti Bora appreciated the writer for the extensive research work.

“Nawabs are important part of Assam’s history. They were elite class people of the society. Most of them had expertise in different technical fields,” he said.

Talking about the importance of in-depth research of history, Dr Bora pointed out the need of a proper record keeping system in Assam.

In his speech, Dr Abu Naser Syed Ahmed congratulated the writer for the research work.

“This book is an excellent research work. It will help the new generation researcher for further study,” he said.

Talking about his journey, writer Dr Nawab Md Dilawar Hasan gave a presentation on the origin and history of Nawab in Assam.

In his address, Nawab Md Faquirul Haque highlighted the assimilation of Nawabs into the mainstream Assamese society while preserving their identities and also working for the development of Assam.

The meeting started with one minute of silence prayer as a tribute to victims of the Pahalgam attack. Nawab Al Azhar talked about the aims and objectives of the meeting, which was hosted by Tulika Bharadwaj. Nawab Zahid Ahmed offered the vote of thanks.

The meeting was attended by Nawabs from Guwahati and different parts of Assam, along with other invited guests.

- By Staff Reporter