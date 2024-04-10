ATEU conducts 67th Annual conference

The 67th annual conference of the Assam Tribune Employees’ Union (ATEU) was held at the Tribune premises on April 10, 2024.

During the event, the 2024-25 executive committee of the ATEU was also introduced.

The event was graced by senior journalist Nitya Bora as chief guest, senior leader of Trade Union Moitree Mishra who delivered the key note address and Parbati Barua as guest of honour.

A cultural programme was also held at the event.