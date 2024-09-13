AT Dialogue 2024: A conclave of future-shaping conversations begins tomorrow!

Guwahati, Sept 13: Guwahati, get ready! The countdown for this year’s most eagerly anticipated event has ended. On September 14, you’ll finally witness what you’ve been eagerly awaiting – The Assam Tribune Dialogue 2024 (AT Dialogue 2024).

Tomorrow, all roads in Guwahati will converge at Vivanta by Taj, where The Assam Tribune, North-East India’s most prestigious and trusted group of publications, will host the AT Dialogue 2024. This engaging conclave promises to spark stimulating conversations involving an eclectic line-up of speakers, designed to shape the future.



The event will kick-off with a welcome address by Babita Rajkhowa, Director of the Assam Tribune Group of Publications, setting the stage for a series of absorbing discussions.



Following this, inaugural speeches will be delivered by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University, Nani Gopal Mahanta.



The highly anticipated first session will feature a one-on-one conversation between the Hon’ble Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal and Ramanuj Dutta Choudhury, Deputy Editor of The Assam Tribune, establishing the dynamic tone for the event.



After this, a series of insightful panel discussions will follow, featuring renowned figures such as Dr. Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve; Dr. Sriparna B. Baruah, Development Professional; Jahnabi Phookan, Director, JTI Group; Devajit Saikia, Joint Secretary, BCCI, and Advocate General of Assam; Abhijit Bhattacharya, former Indian volleyball captain and founder of the Brahmaputra Volleyball League; Olympic-medal-winning boxer Lovlina Borgohain; Sandeep Phukan, Associate Editor of The Hindu; Sangeeta B. Pisharoty, National Affairs Editor at The Wire; author and cultural conservationist Somi Roy; journalist and author Somnath Batabyal; filmmaker Bhaskar Hazarika; educator and social entrepreneur Uttam Teron; 2023 MasterChef India winner, Nayanjyoti Saikia; and Sanjukta Parasor, IGP, CID.



The sessions will be moderated by eminent speakers like Ananda Banerjee, author, environmentalist, and artist; Mrinal Talukdar, senior journalist and author; Karma Paljor, Editor-in-Chief of East Mojo; Prof. Shiela Bora, historian and heritage conservationist; and actor, director and playwright, Sattyakee D’Com Bhuyan.



These panellists will offer diverse perspectives during thought-provoking discussions on key topics such as:



Sustainable Development: Balancing Profit, Planet, and People



Sports for Social Inclusion and Holistic Development

The Future of Media and Journalism

Cultural Heritage and Identity Preservation

Youth Icons of Assam

Expressing her enthusiasm for the event, Sangeeta B. Pisharoty, National Affairs Editor at The Wire, shared, “I’m thrilled to be a part of the inaugural Assam Tribune Dialogue 2024. This is a premier platform for sparking meaningful conversations, discussions, and idea exchanges. Leading voices from media, politics, culture, and business come together for a day of impactful dialogue that will shape Assam’s future and beyond.”

The AT Dialogue promises to challenge your thinking and amaze you with enlightening conversations led by some of the brightest minds.



Later in the evening, the RG Baruah Memorial Awards 2024 will pay tribute to the life and legacy of Late Radha Govinda Baruah, founder of The Assam Tribune Group. The awards will honour exceptional individuals and organisations for their outstanding contributions in the fields of media and journalism, business, sports, and cultural development.



The awards ceremony will be graced by a number of distinguished guests. A performance by popular Assamese singer Abhishruti Bezbaruah will be the special highlight of the evening.

