Guwahati

ASTC officer suspended for 'misleading' Transport minister

By PTI

Guwahati, Jul 20: An officer of Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) headquarters here was placed under suspension on Wednesday for purportedly misleading the Transport minister during his visit to the office earlier this month.

The officer was initially served show cause notice, but could not provide satisfactory reply, leading to his suspension, a release said.

ASTC managing director Rahul Chandra Das, in the suspension order, said the show cause notice was issued to divisional accounts officer Rajendra Kakati for misleading Transport Minister Parimal Suklabaidya during a visit to the ASTC office on July six.

Kakati replied to the show cause notice on July eight, but it was not found to be satisfactory following which he has been placed under suspension with immediate effect pending departmental proceedings against him, the order said.

The order added that during the period of suspension, Kakati will not be entitled to draw monthly pay and allowances except subsistence allowance as admissible under the rules in force.

PTI


