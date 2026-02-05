ASTC launches daily bus service linking remote Ampri valley to Guwahati

Jorabat, Feb 5: In a significant step towards bridging State’s interior hill regions with urban centres, the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) has launched a daily bus service connecting the remote Ampri Valley along the Assam-Meghalaya border directly to Guwahati.

The service was flagged off on February 3 at Magurshila in Dimoria and will originate from Kasongmala village, nearly 29 km from National Highway-27 at Koilashil.

The bus will pass through Kolongpur, Barkasarong, Pithagog, Markang, Bandargog, Magurshila and Tegheria, before joining NH-27 at Koilashil and terminating at Paltan Bazar.

Officials said the service would greatly improve access to education, healthcare, markets and government offices for residents of the interior Karbi villages, who until now depended largely on irregular and expensive private transport.

Co-District Commissioner, Dimoria, Biswajit Saikia (ACS), said the bus would benefit daily commuters and noted that road construction up to Magurshila is nearing completion, while efforts are underway to extend mobile network coverage in the Ampri Valley.

District Transport Officer Gautam Das, who flagged off the service along with Dr Srabana Misra Bhagabati of Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute, said the initiative followed a charter of demands submitted by residents to the Governor and the State Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He added that the Chief Minister had promptly instructed the concerned departments to initiate the service. The DTO further urged people to support the service to keep it running.

Highlighting the larger governance impact, Rakesh Hazarika, Executive Director, Centre for Efficient Governance, said the charter of demands had emerged as a democratic tool for improving public service delivery.

He said residents would now work closely with government departments to address remaining road and telecom gaps in the valley.

Calling the day historic, Bhibi Ingti, a resident of Pithagog, said, “Today marks a renewed freedom for the Ampri Karbi community.”

The programme, organized by local residents and led largely by women and self-help groups, was described by villagers as a historic moment for over 15,000 people of the Ampri Valley.