ASTC Green Bus to be flagged off in Jan 2024

Guwahati, Dec 29: With the aim to combat air pollution in the city, the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) is going to flag off around 200 green buses in January 2024.

The buses have already reached Guwahati and stationed at Rupnagar set to be flagged off likely in the first week of January, sources said.

Replacing the diesel-powered red city buses, these buses will run on electric charge that will cover up to 200km when fully-charged.

Unlike CNG-powered buses, these buses are expected to cover all the routes in Guwahati, sources said.











