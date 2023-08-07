Assam's Shame: Man arrested for raping 4-year-old in Guwahati

Guwahati, August 7: In a horrific incident, a 4-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in Ulubari area of Guwahati city on Sunday night.

Reportedly, the minor victim was admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital last night.

Meanwhile, the accused has been arrested by the Paltan Bazar police.

It is also revealed that the arrested accused was a family member of the victim.