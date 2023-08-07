85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati

Assam's Shame: Man arrested for raping 4-year-old in Guwahati

By The Assam Tribune
Assams Shame: Man arrested for raping 4-year-old in Guwahati
X
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, August 7: In a horrific incident, a 4-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in Ulubari area of Guwahati city on Sunday night.

Reportedly, the minor victim was admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital last night.

Meanwhile, the accused has been arrested by the Paltan Bazar police.

It is also revealed that the arrested accused was a family member of the victim.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Assams Shame: Man arrested for raping 4-year-old in Guwahati

Guwahati, August 7: In a horrific incident, a 4-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in Ulubari area of Guwahati city on Sunday night.

Reportedly, the minor victim was admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital last night.

Meanwhile, the accused has been arrested by the Paltan Bazar police.

It is also revealed that the arrested accused was a family member of the victim.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X