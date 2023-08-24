Assam’s longest flyover to be inaugurated next week, Himanta conducts midnight inspection

Guwahati, Aug 24: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a midnight survey of the longest flyover in the state which is scheduled to be made open for public in the upcoming week.

On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, Sarma went to the Maligaon area of Guwahati where the last leg work of the flyover is progressing. A team of top government officers and some of his cabinet colleagues accompanied the Chief Minister in the inspection.

The flyover will be inaugurated on August 30.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Sarma shared a video of his midnight inspection of the flyover.

In many ways, the new flyover will be distinctive. It will be an 833-meter-long railway flyover and the first of its kind in the entire Northeast because it will include two overpasses as well as a sports complex underneath it.

The sports complex, built by a local contractor and devoted to the Jorhat Badminton Association, is an ideal illustration of how to use urban space as efficiently as possible.

The complex will have adequate lighting and seating options so that the young athletes can develop their skills. To inspire young potential, famous athletes' portraits have been painted on the pillars and walls.

Once inaugurated, this will be the seventh road flyover in Guwahati.