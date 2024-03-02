Assam’s first Trans advocate arrested on abetment to suicide charges

Guwahati, Mar 2: In a shocking incident, the first transgender advocate from Assam, Swati Bidhan Baruah, was arrested under the charges of abetment to suicide on Friday after a 20-year-old boy took the extreme step.

According to sources, the incident unfolded when the body of a 20-year-old boy, Mansur Alom, was found inside the bathroom of the deceased’s house in Guwahati’s Pandu area on Friday.

Following the incident, the family members of the deceased lodged an FIR at Jalukbari Police Station against Swati Bidhan Baruah, accusing her of 'mentally torturing’ Alom. Subsequently, she was arrested by the Jalukbari Police based on the FIR.

It has come to the fore that Baruah lodged an FIR against Alom last year, accusing him of raping her and he was undergoing trial at a court. Alom was recently out on bail.

However, Alom took the extreme step during the early hours of Friday. A team from the Jalukbari Police Station reached the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem. The police is currently investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, Baruah was produced before a court in Guwahati later in the day, which remanded her to judicial custody.

