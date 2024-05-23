Assam's Education Dept issues notification to protect school students amid scorching heat

Guwahati, May 23:With the rising temperature across the state, the Elementary Education Department of Assam's Kamrup Metropolitan District issued a notification on Wednesday asking schools to ring the water bell three times every day during school hours so the students stay hydrated amid the scorching heat.

The notification further asked schools to arrange morning assemblies inside the classroom or in the school veranda rather than in the open space or field.



This directive aims to safeguard students from any untoward incidents.