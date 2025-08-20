Assam's 35-year-old TADA trial concludes, ULFA leaders among 31 acquitted

Guwahati, Aug 20: After nearly 25 years of trial proceedings, the special Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) court on Wednesday delivered its verdict in a 35-year-old case, bringing closure to one of Assam’s longest-running trials under the stringent law.

A total of 31 accused were acquitted in the case, originally registered in 1991 as Case No. 1/1991 at Dispur Police Station. The charges included creating terror, extortion, and engaging in other unlawful activities.

Among the high-profile acquitted were United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) leaders Anup Chetia, Pradip Gogoi, Arabinda Rajkhowa, Munin Nobis, Kalpajyoti Neog, Raju Barua, Sashadhar Choudhury, Sunil Nath, and Anadar Thakuria, along with several others.

The case was pursued under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Section 10(3), Sections 3 and 4 of the TADA Act, as well as multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The trial formally began in 2001.

Reacting to the verdict, Chetia heaved a sigh of relief, saying, “We are satisfied with the judgement. As the government couldn’t produce valid documents, the court has acquitted us. The written verdict will take some time, but for now, this is justice delivered. In the coming days, we will continue to work for the nation and our community.”

Chetia further disclosed that one more TADA case involving 10–11 accused is still pending. “We still have another TADA case left, though today’s case had many more people involved,” he added.

Another senior ULFA leader, Arabinda Rajkhowa, echoed similar sentiments. “We waited many years for this verdict. We are thankful to the judges. However, one more case is still pending against us,” he said.

The court’s decision marks a significant chapter in Assam’s legal and political history, as the acquittal of all 31 accused closes the curtain on a decades-old case that had once symbolised the state’s turbulent insurgency period.