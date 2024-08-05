Assamese musician files FIR against former roommate after assault in Rukminigaon

Guwahati, August 5: An aspiring Assamese musician, Akash Nibir Borgohain, has filed an FIR against his former roommate, Nibir Khound, for an alleged attempt on his life.

The FIR, lodged at the Dispur Police Station, details an assault that took place on Saturday night.

“An FIR has been lodged at our police station against the accused and investigations into the matter are underway,” a police official confirmed to The Assam Tribune.

The incident reportedly began when an 8–10 member gang, allegedly led by Khound, attacked Borgohain and threatened to kill him in front of his father.

The confrontation occurred at a rental accommodation in Rukminigaon, Guwahati, following a brawl between Borgohain and Khound.

The altercation escalated when Khound returned with a group of about 10 people armed with rods, who then beat Borgohain severely.

Khound, a former roommate of the victim, has had previous disputes with Borgohain over rent payments, but this latest incident marked a violent turn in their conflicts.

Borgohain sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a hospital for immediate medical attention.

This is the second incident reported from the Rukminigaon area on consecutive days starting August 3.

On Friday night, a group, including members of the third gender community, was seen thrashing a youth on the road.

When the victim attempted to escape, the group pursued him, resulting in one member being hit by a speeding vehicle and sustaining severe injuries.

The police are currently investigating both incidents as they seek to restore peace in the area.