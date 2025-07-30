Assamese actress arrested after car crash claims life of 21-yr-old student

Guwahati, July 30: A woman was arrested, on Wednesday, in connection with a hit-and-run incident that led to the death of 21-year-old electrical engineering student Samiul Haque.

The accused, Nandinee Kashyap, an Assamese actress, was intercepted and detained by a Guwahati Police team on Tuesday evening near Mandakata while she was returning from a theatre performance. She was formally arrested on Wednesday.

The arrest came a day after Samiul succumbed to severe injuries at Apollo Hospitals in the city on Tuesday evening.

The case (No. 630/25), first registered at Dispur Police Station, included bailable charges under Sections 115(2), 125(b), and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A non-bailable charge under Section 105 of the BNS was later added.

“We were not informed at the time the incident occurred. It was only the next morning that we received the information. Following that, we promptly initiated legal procedures and summoned Nandinee Kashyap for questioning. Although the victim’s family filed an FIR, the name of the accused was not mentioned,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Jayanta Sarathi Borah.

The incident occurred on the night of July 25 in the Dakshingaon area of Kahilipara, where Samiul was working on the installation of streetlights.

He was allegedly hit by a vehicle belonging to an Assamese actress Nandinee Kashyap. The impact left him with serious brain injuries and multiple fractures.

Initially treated at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Samiul was shifted to Apollo on July 28 as his condition worsened.

The incident has triggered widespread outrage across Guwahati, with protests held outside Apollo Hospital demanding justice.

Family members and local residents allege that the actress neither stopped to help Samiul nor checked on him in the following days.

“We only wanted her to inquire about the victim. Had she helped, maybe Samiul could’ve received better care. Instead, she called us on WhatsApp and said she wouldn’t help, claiming political connections,” a family member alleged.

The call reportedly occurred before Samiul was transferred from GMCH to Apollo.

After Samiul was shifted, Kashyap’s father reportedly visited the hospital. “He came with a few people, looked at Samiul, said he would get better, and left,” a relative recounted.

Responding to public criticism, Nandinee’s mother issued a statement expressing sorrow and claiming that the family had attempted to offer help.

“We are truly hurt. Nandinee’s father went to extend financial assistance, but some youths misbehaved with him. Police advised Nandinee against visiting the hospital for safety reasons,” she said.

She added that previous traffic challans issued in Kashyap’s name were due to violations by the driver, not the actress.

“We plan to approach the family once legal proceedings conclude. We are open to helping in any way possible,” she said.

As calls for accountability grow louder, local residents have urged the administration to take swift and strict action.

“Today it’s Samiul. Tomorrow, it could be someone else. The authorities must ensure this doesn’t happen again,” one resident said.