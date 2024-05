Guwahati, May 3: In a successful operation, the Guwahati police recovered a .22 pistol, a magazine and 21 live bullets from a youth on Friday.

The recovered items were found in a rented house in Guwahati’s Yuva Nagar.



According to information received, the youth hails from Dimapur.



Meanwhile, the accused is currently under police custody and further investigation in connection with the matter is underway.