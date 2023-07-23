85 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

Assam: Youth dies after falling into pit in Guwahati

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Youth dies after falling into pit in Guwahati
Guwahati, Jul 23: In a tragic incident a youth died after falling into a pothole in Guwahati.The incident took place near Gate Hospital in Mathgharia locality.

The deceased has been identified as Saurav Das. As per sources the incident occurred on Friday night and the youth took his last breath at GNRC Hospital on Saturday.

Soon after the incident, the district administration filled the pit of the accident site.

The Assam Tribune


