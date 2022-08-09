Assam Youth Congress holds procession to mark 75 years of Independence in Guwahati

Guwahati, Aug 9: The Assam Youth Congress on Tuesday took out a procession to mark 75 years of independence of the country.

The procession was led by Youth Congress president Ankita Dutta in Guwahati, to celebrate the glorious journey of Independence across the State. The procession was carried out from Rajiv Bhawan to Christianbasti with the tricolour.

Hundreds of workers of the Youth Congress have joined the initiative. As per sources, the celebration will continue from August 9th to 15th.

This comes at a time when the BJP government has been is pushing its "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign across the country. The Congress in several other States have been holding 'padyatras' and 'freedom march' to educate the people about the contribution of the party in India's freedom struggle.

Padayatra from Narayanpur to Gohpur started as part of #AzadiKiGauravYatra led by hon'ble APCC President @BhupenKBorah. Time to remember the sacrifices of our forefathers & cherish the hard earned independence. Maa Tujhe Salaam.. pic.twitter.com/7XmZUTbYY7 — Assam Congress (@INCAssam) August 9, 2022



