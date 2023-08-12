85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati

Assam: Youth brutally assaulted by mother-son duo in Guwahati

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Youth brutally assaulted by mother-son duo in Guwahati
X
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, Aug 12: In a gruesome incident, a youth was brutally attacked over a land-related dispute in Guwahati on Friday night.

The incident took place in Guwahati’s Maligaon locality where a mother-son duo allegedly attacked the youth identified as Dipjyoti Das.

Following the incident, the injured youth Dipjyoti Das was taken to a hospital for further medical attention.

Meanwhile, family members of Dipjyoti, lodged a complaint at Jalukbari police station regarding the incident.

Further investigation over the matter is underway.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Assam: Youth brutally assaulted by mother-son duo in Guwahati

Guwahati, Aug 12: In a gruesome incident, a youth was brutally attacked over a land-related dispute in Guwahati on Friday night.

The incident took place in Guwahati’s Maligaon locality where a mother-son duo allegedly attacked the youth identified as Dipjyoti Das.

Following the incident, the injured youth Dipjyoti Das was taken to a hospital for further medical attention.

Meanwhile, family members of Dipjyoti, lodged a complaint at Jalukbari police station regarding the incident.

Further investigation over the matter is underway.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X