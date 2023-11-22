Assam woman rescued from clutches of Nigerian captors

Guwahati, Nov 22: The woman from Assam, held captive by one Nigerian miscreant and his accomplice, was rescued and brought to her home state this week.

The woman, Barnali Baruah Saikia, was held captive by a Nigerian national, King, for at least 14 days when she visited the country for vacation on October 28.

While speaking to The Assam Tribune, her husband Nayan Saikia said, “I was acquainted with King for a quite long time. When my wife wished to visit Nigeria, I asked King to show her around during her stay in the country. During the initial three days, he behaved properly with my wife, however, on the fourth day he took my wife outside to exchange currency but she never reached the bank as King held her captive in a room for 14 days and snatched her money, visa and passport. She was not even provided water to drink.”

“Although they snatched her money and passport, she was given her phone to contact her family. She told us over WhatsApp call how they refused to provide her drinking water and food owing to which she had to survive drinking from the sink water tap in the bathroom,” he revealed.

Nayan informed that the accused asked him to pay money for her release. He said, “King said that he was going to extend her visa as she was on a tourist visa and it was expiring soon. I asked him not to extend the visa and release her immediately but instead, he demanded money in exchange to set her free. I have records of paying him up to Rs. 1 lakh.”

Revealing how his wife was rescued from the clutches of the captors, Nayan informed that it happened with the help of the media and Nigerian nationals who were studying in Assam.

The husband said, “When the news was broadcasting on media channels, the Nigerian students who were studying here contacted their country to aware them of the situation. Furthermore, my friend owns a hotel in Nigeria, 40 km away from the place where my wife was held hostage. He also helped us with the rescue. They put efforts to persuade them saying they would land into trouble if she was not released immediately. Eventually, they had to release her and she reached Mumbai on November 18.”

While speaking on the few reports citing police officials that it was not a case of ‘kidnap’, Nayan said, “I don’t know what the appropriate term media or police would use, but my wife, Barnali, was indeed held captive by the miscreants and we were demanded ransom for her release. All I now care about is that my wife is safe and with her family.”

Nayan further informed that though she was not harassed physically when she was in the hands of the captors, however, mentally and physically she is weak as of now because she was denied food and water during the 14 days.