Assam woman held hostage in Nigeria; captor demands ransom

Guwahati, Nov 15: In a shocking incident, a woman from Assam has allegedly been held captive by some miscreants in Nigeria, where she went for a vacation in October.

According to sources, the victim, identified as Barnali Baruah Saikia, went to Nigeria on October 28 for a vacation, wherein a person named King allegedly snatched away her visa and passport after she landed at the Nigerian airport.

Family members of Barnali were concerned when they couldn't contact her upon her arrival in Nigeria. Subsequently, they received a ransom call demanding a sum in lakhs for her release.

After they received the ransom call, the family members of the victim approached the Dispur Police to begin a probe into the matter.

Reports reveal that Barnali, a gym trainer in Guwahati, and her family have known King for two years, as they were introduced to each other during that time.

However, whether King has abducted Barnali for money or if there is any other mystery behind the incident will be revealed after an investigation by the police.



Meanwhile, the police have taken the necessary steps in connection with the incident and are trying to bring Barnali back to Assam.

