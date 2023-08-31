85 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

Assam woman escapes from traffickers in Bihar

By The Assam Tribune
Representational image

Guwahati, August 31: A woman allegedly escaped from traffickers in Bihar and was successfully rescued in Maligaon area of Guwahati.

The victim hailed from Nagaon area and was allegedly lured by a young man in Guwahati in lieu of job.

She later revealed that many young women were also trapped in a similar manner in Kishanganj area in Bihar.

The Assam Tribune


Similar Posts
The Assam Tribune


