Assam: Uber driver rapes young woman in Guwahati

Guwahati, Oct 20: A heinous incident took place in Guwahati where an Uber driver allegedly raped a young woman inside his car on Thursday.

The incident took place in Guwahati’s Christianbasti area at 10.30 PM.

As per sources, the woman was traveling from Ganeshguri and later the driver stopped the car in Christianbasti on the pretext of filling petrol in his car.

Taking advantage of the fact that there were no people around, the driver allegedly committed the crime.

Meanwhile, the victim lodged a complaint at Dispur police station in connection with the incident.

Upon receiving the complaint police arrested the driver identified as Maslem Ali.

Further investigation is underway.