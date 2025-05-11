Assam-type houses face quiet demolition amidst urban rush

Amidst the concrete sprawl of Guwahati, a quieter transformation is underway — the gradual disappearance of Assam-type houses. Once a hallmark of the city vis-à-vis the state’s architectural identity, these traditional homes, are giving way to high-rise structures and modern apartments.

“Given our region’s unique conditions — heavy rainfall, high seismic activity, frequent flooding, and persistent humidity — these structures are thoughtfully designed to adapt and endure,” says architect Aman Kashyap.

Assam-type houses trace their origins to British colonial influence, but were gradually adapted to suit the local climate and geography. Historical records suggest that two major earthquakes — the Great Earthquake of 1897 and the Assam Earthquake of 1950 — played a significant role in shaping this architectural style.

According to records, a team of British and Japanese seismologists visited Shillong months after the 1897 quake. They studied local conditions and building materials, and combined their findings with earthquake-resilient construction techniques developed elsewhere. Their recommendation - all government buildings in the Assam province should follow this new design. The result was the Assam-type house — lightweight, flexible, and suited to both seismic shocks and the region’s humid climate.

Kashyap stresses that features such as high ceilings, well-ventilated rooms, and walls made from ikara (a type of bamboo) mixed with mud plaster help reduce humidity and keep interiors cool. “Their lightweight and flexible construction makes them highly resistant to earthquakes,” he says.

Built predominantly with locally available materials such as wood, bamboo, and corrugated iron sheets, these homes became a common sight across both urban and rural Assam. Today, however, these once-ubiquitous structures are slowly vanishing, making way for a skyline less attuned to the land it rises from.













These structures are thoughtfully designed to adapt and endure heavy rainfall, high seismic activity, frequent flooding, and persistent humidity





Echoes of the past

Tucked away amid the concrete skyline of the city, a few houses still stand tall and proud, their tin roofs glinting under the afternoon sun.

“I have so many memories in this house — I want to keep them forever,” says Nitin Baruah, a long-time resident of his family’s Assam-type home, built in 1934 in Guwahati Club. “You know, this house has been named Zironi,” he adds.

When asked how the name came about, Baruah smiles and reflects, “This house belonged to my maternal grandfather. I have four sisters, and during their pregnancies, they would come here before their due dates. Our grandmother would take care of them with great affection. That’s how the house came to be known as Zironi — a place of rest and nurturing.”

As he speaks, the nostalgia in his voice reveals just how deeply this home is woven into the fabric of his family’s history.

With rapid urbanisation in the city, preserving houses like Zironi has become increasingly difficult. Shrinking open spaces, rising land prices, and the relentless push for vertical development have made these heritage homes appear outdated or economically unviable.

Baruah maintains that he will preserve his home for as long as possible. “The property we’re on is quite large, and yes, I did build a six-storey building behind my Assam-type house. But we still live in our traditional home — it holds too many memories. I’m glad I’ve been able to preserve it,” he says.













Built in 1934 in Guwahati Club, this house is named as 'Zironi'





Calls for policy

Assam-type houses now face the threat of demolition in favour of modern infrastructure. “Preserving Assam-type houses is highly relevant for several reasons. These houses represent the primary building typology of our region, reflecting our unique architectural identity,” says architect Aman Kashyap.

Kashyap also points out that these homes are deeply rooted in the state’s cultural heritage and traditions. “Preserving them is essential to pass on this rich legacy to future generations, helping them understand the value of region-specific architectural styles,” he adds.

For many, these houses represent more than just physical structures — they are repositories of memories, cultural identity, and historical value. “These houses are fast disappearing, and it’s important for future generations to know and preserve the legacy so they don’t vanish entirely,” says heritage conservationist Nandinee Kalita.

Kalita stresses the need for a dedicated heritage policy to safeguard these traditional homes. “The government should step in. These houses are very old, and the inhabitants might struggle to maintain them due to high upkeep costs. If the government truly wants to preserve this legacy, it must offer support to the homeowners,” she adds.

She also notes that while India does have a heritage policy, it primarily covers government and high-profile private properties. “Take, for instance, Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat — it’s a private property, but it cannot be demolished due to government regulation. We need similar protections for these traditional homes,” Kalita remarks.

As the city continues to grow and modernise, the disappearance of these structures marks not only a loss of architectural variety but also a fading link to the cultural and historical fabric of the region.













Preserving these houses is essential to pass on this rich legacy to future generations.



