Assam: Two road accidents in Guwahati, one killed

Guwahati, Jan 4: Following the tragic bus accident in Golaghat district of Assam, two major road accidents occurred in Guwahati on Wednesday evening.

As per sources, the first accident occurred in the Lalmati area, where a female pedestrian was mowed down by an Ultra bus coming from the Jalukbari direction when she was attempting to cross National Highway 37.

The identity of the deceased has not been ascertained.

On the other hand, a Scorpio vehicle heading towards Khanapara from Jalukbari lost control and hit a man named Sujit Kumar, following which he sustained some injuries.

According to the information received, the driver of the vehicle was under the influence of alcohol when the mishap took place.

Furthermore, two individuals from the vehicle also received injuries, following which they were taken to the hospital, including the victim, for further treatment.