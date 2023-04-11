Assam: Two miscreants brutally attack Starbucks manager in Guwahati

Guwahati, April 11: In a shocking incident, a Starbucks manager on Monday night was viciously attacked by unidentified criminals in the GS Road area of Guwahati, leaving him with grave injuries.

The incident took place place near the ABC Point on GS Road. Reportedly, the victim, identified as Bhaskar Jyoti Das, suffered severe injuries after being attacked with sharp objects by the two bike-borne, unidentified culprits.

According to sources the criminals were in an inebriated state when the incident took place.

Meanwhile, people who witnessed the incident managed to admit the victim at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

Later, the victim lodged a case at Bhangagarh police station and the police have launched a manhunt to search for the miscreants.