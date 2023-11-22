Assam: Two held for involvement in hawala transactions in Guwahati

Guwahati, Nov 22: In a major catch, the Guwahati Police arrested two individuals on Wednesday, following which they were able to seize over Rs. 1 crore from their possession in Guwahati’s Athgaon area.

Based on specific information, a team of Athgaon police carried out a raid at a rented residence belonging to Md Jamir Uddin.



During the operation, the police team arrested two persons identified as Devkaran Sen, aged 27, and Manoj Kumar, aged 47. Both the arrested individuals hail from Rajasthan.



It may be mentioned that the seized amount is suspected to be part of alleged hawala transactions.



Meanwhile, officials from the Income Tax Department were contacted and a team of the department reached the scene and counted the recovered money, of which around Rs 1,69,70,000 were recovered.



Further investigation is underway.













