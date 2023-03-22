Assam: Two Bhutanese traders arrested in Guwahati

Guwahati, March 22: Dispur police on Wednesday arrested two Bhutanese nationals identified as Dorji Phunsto and Tshering Penjor for allegedly embezzling lakhs of rupees of farmers in Assam.

According to sources, the rice produced in Assam is purchased by these two Bhutanese nationals.

Initially, the farmers were paid a fair price for their production, but gradually they started buying rice from several parts of the state without paying any money.

The two traders have not paid money to many farmers for nearly a year now.

Furthermore, it is also alleged that rice from Assam is bought at low prices and sold in Bhutan at an exorbitant rate.

The two Bhutanese citizens were arrested on a complaint by a group of indigenous farmers in Assam.















