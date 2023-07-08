85 years of service to the nation
Assam: Two arrested for peddling drugs in Guwahati

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Two arrested for peddling drugs in Guwahati
Guwahati, Jul 8: In a successful operation, two drug peddlers were apprehended in Guwahati’s Ganeshguri Flyover on Friday.

The search operation was conducted by the Crime Branch in Guwahati where they seized heroin weighing around 2.7 grams from the peddler’s possession.

Furthermore, two mobile phones and one Scooty was also recovered from them.

The peddlers have been identified as Sanjeeb Das and Tutumoni Talukdar residents of Hengarabari Guwahati.

Further investigation is underway.

The Assam Tribune


