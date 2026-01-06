Assam transport dept orders probe into fake PUC certificate racket

Guwahati, Jan 6: The State transport department has ordered an inquiry into the alleged scam based on a news report in The Assam Tribune that exposing a racket where a huge number of Assam-registered vehicles were reportedly running on fraudulent Pollution under Control (PUC) certificates issued from Haryana and Rajasthan.

The news report published on December 6, 2025 had highlighted how many rogue centres were churning out such certificates without conducting the mandatory emission test, which has not only led to massive annual revenue leakage but also exposed the people of Assam to worsening cloud of toxic air.

A top official of the transport department informed that the inquiry would encompass all possible parameters and strict action would be initiated based on the findings of the report.

The Assam Tribune had reported how middlemen in the State collaborate with PUC operators in Haryana and Rajasthan to generate certificates without any physical emission test, at a much lower cost.

“The racket continues to thrive because it is profitable, convenient, and largely invisible,” the investigation had revealed, adding that the vehicle owners manage to get the certificates within minutes without even vehicles leaving Assam.

Sources had even alleged that certificates are edited with the help of software to change the name of the authorities.

Agents from Assam actively coordinate with these centres through WhatsApp messages, sending vehicle numbers from Assam almost every day.

A senior official of the District Transport Office informed that there were around 50 lakh registered vehicles in the State.

On an average, around 7,000 new vehicles get registered every day in Assam. Kamrup (Metro) alone has nearly 12 lakh vehicles.

The State transport department earns revenue through authorised PUC centres and penalties for non-compliance. An assessment reveals that PUC fees alone should bring Assam around Rs 25 crore annually, if not more, while penalties for non-compliance vary.

“The inquiry must be a comprehensive one. This should be treated as public health emergency especially for children and elderly. These vehicles emit 2-5 times more pollutants,” said a source from the automobile sector.

India’s emission control regime is governed by the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, which make PUC certification and physical testing mandatory. Rule 116 says states must regulate authorized centres and cross-state issuance without testing is illegal.