Assam: Tragic road mishap kills one in Guwahati

Guwahati, Mar 27: A tragic incident took place in Assam’s Guwahati, where a person lost his life in a hit-and-run accident on Tuesday night.

The incident unfolded on Guwahati’s VIP road and the deceased individual has been identified as Jitu Kalita, hailing from Tangla, Udalguri district, Assam.

As per sources, the victim was travelling from the Six Mile area, when his motorcycle was struck by a fast-moving truck, which led to his tragic death on the spot.

Following the incident, the truck fled from the scene.

Meanwhile, local police were notified about the incident and further investigation has been initiated.



