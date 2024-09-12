Assam trading scam: Baksa resident, accused of duping 80,000, held at Guwahati Airport

Guwahati, Sept 12: Thursday is turning out to be a day of major breakthroughs in the unregulated trading scams sweeping across Assam, with multiple arrests reported.

Following the high-profile surrender and subsequent arrest of accused Sumi Borah and her husband, another key player, Mainao Brahma, was nabbed by security forces from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati.

Brahma, accused of duping over 80,000 people out of more than ₹100 crore through fraudulent trading investment schemes, was apprehended in a joint operation conducted by Borjhar and Baksa Police.

She had reportedly been hiding in New Delhi for long before being tracked down by a police team led by Sanjiv Handique, the officer-in-charge of Borjhar police station, on Thursday.

A former betel nut shop owner from Baksa district, Brahma had been on the run after her involvement in a massive scam came to light.

The case emerged when several victims lodged complaints with Mushalpur police, accusing Brahma of enticing villagers with promises of modest monthly returns through unregulated trading schemes.

Residents of Chanbarikhuti village, where Brahma is from, alleged that she convinced them to invest their savings, promising steady returns.

“She presented her scheme as a business, claiming she would trade with our money and pay us back with a small profit. We trusted her with everything we had, but now we know it was all a scam,” said one anonymous villager.

Brahma’s sudden wealth raised suspicions as victims noticed her buying luxury cars, land, and building properties.

“Her husband, Samin Swargiary, who had no visible source of income, also seemed to be involved, as they both started acquiring assets in their names,” a victim told The Assam Tribune.

When demands for repayment were made, Brahma allegedly stated that her business was failing and she couldn't return the money, after which she disappeared.

With Brahma now in custody, authorities expect to uncover more details about the scam, which has left thousands defrauded across Assam.