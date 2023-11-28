Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam to receive 9 World Records awards for Amrit Brikshya Andolan on Nov 29
Guwahati, Nov 28: Assam will receive nine certificates from the Guinness Book of World Records on November 29 for creating and breaking world records during the mega plantation drive ‘Amrit Brikshya Andolan’ in September this year.
According to sources, the certificates will be handed over to the Government of Assam during a Certificate Award Ceremony at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati at 3 pm.
The ceremony will be graced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as chief guest and will be attended by Environment and Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary and Education Minister Ranoj Pegu.
The following are the records that were created in September this year:
- Longest line of Potted Saplings (September 9)
- Largest number of saplings distributed at one venue in 24 hours (September 10)
- Most trees planted by a team in 24 hours (September 13-14)
- Most trees planted by a team in 1 hour (September 15)
- Largest potted saplings mosaic (September 16)
- Most people planting trees simultaneously (September 17)
- Most viewers of an environmental sustainability lesson livestream on YouTube (September 11)
- Largest photo album of people planting trees-online (September 9-17)
- Most pledges received for an environmental sustainability campaign in 1 month (September 9-17)
Next Story