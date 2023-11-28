Assam to receive 9 World Records awards for Amrit Brikshya Andolan on Nov 29

Guwahati, Nov 28: Assam will receive nine certificates from the Guinness Book of World Records on November 29 for creating and breaking world records during the mega plantation drive ‘Amrit Brikshya Andolan’ in September this year.

According to sources, the certificates will be handed over to the Government of Assam during a Certificate Award Ceremony at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati at 3 pm.

The ceremony will be graced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as chief guest and will be attended by Environment and Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary and Education Minister Ranoj Pegu.

The following are the records that were created in September this year: