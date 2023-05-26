Assam: Three member committee to enquire Kharguli incident

Guwahati, May 26: Following the Kharguli incident where water Gamon water pipe burst the Department of Housing and Urban Affairs in a notification stated that a three member committee will enquire into the matter.

The committee will consist the following members- Prabitra Ram Khaund, Secretary to the Govt of Assam DoHUA, Ramendra Sunde Choudhury Retd. Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, PHE Department cum Addl. Mission Director and Sanjai Kr. Mahanta, Retd. Chief Engineer, Irrigation Member Department cum Addl. Mission Director (Admin), AMRUT.

The committee will conduct through enquiry and submit the report within three days.