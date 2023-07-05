85 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

Assam: Three drug peddlers arrested in Guwahati's ISBT

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Three drug peddlers arrested in Guwahatis ISBT
AT Photo

Guwahati, Jul 5: In yet another successful operation Guwahati Police on Wednesday recovered huge consignment of narcotics and arrested three peddlers identified as Kij Gamlin, Thomas Gayedi of Arunachal Pradesh and Ram Subba of Assam at the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) in Lokhra area.

Acting on a tip off police seized around 10 packets of heroin weighing around 150 grams from their possession.

Furthermore, the market value of the seized narcotics is around Rs. 12 lakh.

Further investigation is underway.

