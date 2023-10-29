Assam: Thieves snatch gold chain from elderly woman in Guwahati

Guwahati, Oct 29: Another chain snatching incident has come to light in Guwahati, where two thieves on a bike snatched a gold chain from an elderly woman in the early hours of Sunday morning.



The incident took place in Udayan Path, Beltola locality, when the woman, identified as Lakshmi Devi, went for a stroll in the neighbourhood.

The two thieves, who were waiting at par for the right moment, snatched the gold chain from the elderly woman’s neck and disappeared.

Following the incident, the woman immediately informed the locals, but unfortunately, the thieves disappeared from the scene.

It may be mentioned that, earlier on Saturday, a similar chain snatching incident took place in that same area.

Despite frequent chain-snatching incidents in that locality, police have not taken any kind of action to prevent such instances.





Watch the video here:







