Assam targets 40 L women under Mahila Udyamita, ties benefits to BJP staying in power

Guwahati, Sept 3: The BJP-led Assam government is set to roll out a series of welfare schemes in the coming months, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasising that they are primarily aimed at empowering women in the state.

“When women are empowered, families prosper. Giving money to a woman means giving money to the family. That is why we are focusing on women-centric schemes,” he said, during the first instalment distribution of Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Asoni (MMMUA) in Azara, on Wednesday.

Highlighting the role of women in Assam’s grassroots economy, Sarma said the state has around 4 lakh SHGs in rural areas and 50,000 in cities, collectively involving nearly 40 lakh women.

The Chief Minister pointed out that SHGs in Assam have taken loans amounting to Rs 16,000 crore from banks, with an impressive 99% repayment rate.

“Unlike the high-interest microfinance loans that burdened women in the past, bank loans for SHGs have lower interest rates, making repayment easier. Around 8 lakh women have already become Lakhpati Baideus, earning at least Rs 1 lakh annually, while some have gone further to become Mahalakhpati Baideus, earning up to Rs 10 lakh,” he added.

Detailing the three phases of MMMUA, Sarma explained that the scheme aims to expand this success story and reach out to more beneficiaries.

“Our goal is to increase the number of Lakhpati Baideus from 8 lakh to 40 lakh. If we empower 40 lakh women through SHGs, both the groups and the families will prosper. This scheme has been designed to encourage entrepreneurship and financial independence,” he said.

Sarma, however, clarified that families with more than three children would not be eligible for the scheme. He also tied the programme’s continuation to political stability, saying, “To avail the Rs 25,000 benefit, the BJP government should be in power.”

The Chief Minister went further, announcing that a series of new welfare schemes are lined up for the people of Assam in the coming months.

On September 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, the government will release the third instalment of the Orunodoi scheme.

“This time, we are also adding a gas subsidy. Families under Orunodoi who purchase LPG once a month will receive an additional Rs 250 in their accounts, taking the total to Rs 1,250 plus Rs 250 extra,” Sarma said.

From November 1, ration card holders will also receive pulses, salt, and sugar at subsidised rates along with rice.

At the event, the Chief Minister noted that around 12,000 women from the Jalukbari constituency are covered under the MMMUA scheme, with 7,000 beneficiaries present at the programme.

“Women from Pandu, Maligaon, and other parts of the city will receive their cheques on another day,” he assured.

Sarma concluded his address by reaffirming his government’s commitment to expanding women’s empowerment schemes in the coming year, highlighting that the progress of women is central to Assam’s social and economic development.