Assam: STF nabs drug dealer with heroin in Guwahati

Guwahati, Oct 11: The Assam Police's Special Task Force (STF) arrested a drug dealer on Wednesday after recovering 31 plastic vials and two cigarette boxes filled with suspected heroin weighing 58.5 grams from his possession in Basistha, Guwahati.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Ananiash Basumatary alias Mithinga who hails from Baksa district, was residing at Veterinary Segun Bagan, Missing- Basti. He was arrested along with 31 plastic vials and two tobacco boxes containing suspected heroin weighing 58.5 grams at Jail-Road, Surjyadoy Nagar under Basistha police jurisdiction.

Two mobile phones and cash worth Rs 3,990 were also recovered from his possession. Necessary formalities are being done and an FIR is being lodged at Basistha PS, police said.