Guwahati, Nov 19: The Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden has recently welcomed a new addition – a baby giraffe.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X to mention about the joyful event. The giraffe was born three days ago.

Meanwhile, the CM has actively engaged the public by seeking suggestions for naming the newly born giraffe at the Assam State Zoo in Guwahati.