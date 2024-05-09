Assam: Son thrashes father with wooden plank in Guwahati

Guwahati, May 9: In a shocking and a heart wrenching incident a person thrashed his aged father in Guwahati.

The incident unfolded in Jyotinagar area of Guwahati where the son, identified as Prabal Das, was seen thrashing his father in broad daylight with a wooden plank.



The reason behind the heated situation is not known but police arrested the accused along with his wife following the incident.



This incident has sent shockwaves among the people in the area.

