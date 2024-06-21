Assam: SIT files charge sheet in connection with APSC cash-for-job scam

Guwahati, Jun 21: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) submitted a charge sheet in court on Thursday in connection with the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) cash-for-job scam.

The SIT listed the names of the accused who have been arrested in connection with the infamous scam.

However, the exclusion of the names of several accused individuals from the charge sheet has garnered attention.

Meanwhile, the names that were included in the charge sheet were- former APSC Chief Controller of Examination Nand Babu Singh; APS officers Aishwarya Jibon Baruah, Shahjahan Sarkar, and Sukanya Das; Assistant Employment Officer Rakesh Das; and Nagaon Tax Superintendent Waheeda Begum.

