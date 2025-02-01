Assam sets sights on 24 medical colleges by 2029-30, says CM Sarma

Guwahati, Feb 1: Assam is set to see a major expansion in its healthcare infrastructure, with the state government planning to establish 24 medical colleges by 2029-30.

This ambitious goal was outlined by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, during the inauguration of the Pragjyotishpur Medical College at Birubari, Guwahati.

These colleges will be part of the government's ongoing effort to expand the state's healthcare network.

“The attempt to construct a medical college in the state will keep going forward. Today, the 14th medical college has been inaugurated, and now we have decided to build the Bongaigaon and Biswanath medical colleges as well,” Sarma said.

The Pragjyotishpur Medical College, which is the 14th in the state and the second in Guwahati, marks a significant step in the government's efforts to improve healthcare access.

Addressing the gathering at the inauguration, CM Sarma highlighted the need for a second medical college in the city, particularly in the wake of the immense pressure faced by Gauhati Medical College during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“There was tremendous pressure at the Gauhati Medical College, and in that moment we thought of starting a second medical college,” he said.

The new Pragjyotishpur Medical College, constructed at a cost of ₹496 crore, boasts 505 beds and modern hostel facilities.

Designed with the latest technological advancements, it will serve as a hub for healthcare professionals, with a special focus on corporate sector employees by offering flexible consultation hours.

“I hope this new hospital embraces new technologies and also facilitates the people who work in corporate sectors so that they don’t have to take leaves for their check-ups,” Sarma added.

Alongside the inauguration, the state government launched several initiatives aimed at improving healthcare accessibility.

A cancer screening programme, set to cover 1 crore people across Assam, was unveiled, as well as the Human Resource Management Software (HRMS) portal for health workers to streamline operations.

Sarma also reiterated the government's commitment to healthcare affordability, particularly through the Ayushman Bharat Card, which will provide coverage for detection and treatment.

For those whose medical expenses exceed ₹5 lakh, the government will explore additional funding through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contributions.

In an effort to further enhance cancer care, Bharti Airtel Group's subsidiary, Indus Tower, has pledged ₹2.43 crore for a cancer detection programme in nine districts of Assam, adding an important dimension to the state’s healthcare capacity.