Guwahati, Feb 8: In a shocking incident, an employee of Assam Secretariat died by suicide at his residence in Guwahati on Thursday.

According to sources, the incident has been reported in Borbari area where the employee, identified as Prafulla Saikia (55), died by suicide when he was alone at his home.

It is suspected that Saikia took the extreme step due to family-related problems. He is survived by his wife and son.