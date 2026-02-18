Assam rolls out school provincialisation portal; unveils Guru Dakshina scheme

Guwahati, Feb 18: The Assam government, on Wednesday, launched an online portal to streamline the provincialisation of venture educational institutions under the Assam Education (Provincialisation of Services of Teachers and Re-Organisation of Educational Institutions) Act, 2017, as amended in 2025.

The portal, titled Provincialisation Management System (PMS 1.0), has been developed by the Department of Higher and School Education.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, inaugurating the digital platform, said the initiative marked a crucial step towards resolving the long-pending issue of provincialisation of eligible schools and colleges.

“Our objective is clear. We do not want to complicate the process. Schools and colleges established before 2006 will be considered. Institutions will have to submit documentary proof through the portal. This may include university permission, recognition, examination records, correspondence with authorities or any official government response. Those that can prove their establishment before 2006 will be eligible,” he said.

He said that when he was the Education Minister in 2011, the government had taken a major initiative to provincialise teachers in venture institutions.

“At that time, 21,957 primary, 14,036 middle and 3,180 high school teachers were provincialised. Later, under the 2017 law, 9,895 primary teachers, 5,345 middle school teachers and 1,746 college teachers and professors were brought under the system,” he said.

He said all data submitted through the portal would be thoroughly verified before any decision is taken.

“Teachers have been allowed to apply. After the data is uploaded, we will analyse it carefully. Only those institutions that genuinely require provincialisation will be included. This will be the final opportunity, and no further scope will remain after this,” he said.

Sarma also expressed concern over the proliferation of what he termed “unnecessary departments” in some venture colleges.

“On one hand, we say we do not have sufficient resources, but on the other, new and unnecessary departments are being opened. This leads to unplanned appointments and financial burden. We want to ensure that only genuine institutions are considered,” he added.

Referring to the state Budget presented by Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, Sarma said several teachers had earlier missed provincialisation due to lack of certificates or eligibility-related issues.

To address this, the government has introduced a one-time financial assistance scheme titled Guru Dakshina.

“This package will provide financial support to such teachers and create opportunities for them. In addition, they will receive preference marks in future recruitment,” he said.

Highlighting the government’s recruitment efforts, Sarma said around 60,000 teachers had been appointed in recent years.

“The government has done much beyond its capacity. Still, this is our last attempt to resolve the issue. This year, we will open around 75,000 vacancies for teachers and lecturers. Those with UGC qualifications will get fair opportunities,” he said.

Sarma also urged teachers not to politicise this issue and focus on their professional responsibilities.

“Teachers play a vital role in shaping society. They should not get involved in political activities and must prioritise education and student welfare,” he said.