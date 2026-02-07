Assam rolls out CMAAA 2.0, Rs 1,482 Cr support extended to over 74,000 entrepreneurs

Guwahati, Feb 7: The Assam government on Saturday rolled out the second phase of the Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Assam Abhiyan (CMAAA 2.0), extending financial support worth Rs 1,482 crore to more than 74,000 youths across the state.

The first instalment of financial assistance under CMAAA 2.0 was ceremonially distributed by Himanta Biswa Sarma at a programme held at the Jyoti Bishnu International Auditorium, where 5,572 young entrepreneurs from Kamrup and Kamrup (Metro) districts received the benefit.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the initiative marked a significant milestone in the government’s long-term vision of building an Atmanirbhar Assam through job creation and entrepreneurship.

“Today, we have fulfilled our commitment to create one lakh entrepreneurs in the state. While we promised one lakh government jobs, we also envisioned nurturing one lakh entrepreneurs, and that goal stands achieved with the rollout of CMAAA 2.0,” Sarma said.

He stated that the scheme aims to ignite the entrepreneurial spirit among the youth and empower them to become job creators rather than job seekers.

Under CMAAA 2.0, more than 74,000 youths are receiving structured financial support to either set up new ventures or expand existing businesses, thereby contributing directly to Assam’s economic growth.

Refining his remarks, the Chief Minister added, “Inspired by the Prime Minister’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, we have launched the Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Assam Abhiyan. Under this scheme, one lakh youths will be provided Rs 2 lakh each to start small businesses. Over time, they will also be linked with PM Mudra and other national flagship schemes to ensure sustainability and growth of their enterprises.”

He emphasised that the government’s focus is not limited to financial assistance alone, but also on creating an ecosystem where young entrepreneurs receive mentoring, institutional support and access to credit networks.

Officials said CMAAA 2.0 represents a significant scale-up of the earlier phase of the scheme and reflects the state’s broader goal of empowering up to 10 lakh youths in the coming years through entrepreneurship-driven initiatives.

Congratulating the beneficiaries, Sarma said the government would continue to work towards creating meaningful opportunities for the youth of Assam.

“Our aim is to give wings to the dreams of our young people, enable them to stand on their own feet, and drive the state’s growth story,” he said.