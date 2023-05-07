Assam: Retired DSP Pradeep Baruah dies by suicide at his residence

Guwahati, May 7: A sensational incident took place in Guwahati’s Noonmati locality where retired DSP Pradeep Baruah, was found hanging on the balcony of his resident.

Locals spotted the body on Sunday morning and informed the Noonmati police station about the incident.

Police personnel reached the spot and recovered the body and sent it to GMCH for post-mortem.



As per reports, Baruah suffered from various ailments after his retirement.

The demise of the honest and humble officer shocked everyone in the area.