Assam resolves 95% FIRs, conviction rate jumps to 50% in 2025

Guwahati, Dec 31: Assam, in the past year, has resolved nearly 95% of the 70,000 FIRs registered across the state with the conviction rate rising sharply from 26% to 50%, informed Special Director General of Police (SDGP) Munna Prasad Gupta, on Wednesday

Addressing the press at the newly inaugurated Police Commissionerate in Khanapara, Gupta attributed the improvement to stricter monitoring of investigations, accountability of officers and the implementation of three new criminal laws that came into effect from July 1, 2024.

“Investigating officers who file proper charge sheets and ensure that offenders are punished are being rewarded. At the same time, officers who commit errors, whether deliberate or due to negligence, are facing disciplinary action,” he said.

Gupta said a major structural change has been introduced in investigations, with forensic involvement now made mandatory.

“Earlier, visiting the crime scene was not compulsory. Now, for offences punishable with seven years or more, a forensic expert must visit the scene and conduct videography. Any lapse at the investigation stage will ultimately weaken the case in court,” he said.

Emphasising the victim-centric nature of the new legal framework, SDGP Gupta said the revised laws place special focus on the rights of victims and the general public.

“Victims must now be regularly informed about the progress of their cases. Justice is required to be delivered within stipulated timelines, ensuring that cases do not drag on indefinitely,” he added.

One of the key reforms highlighted was the introduction of electronic FIRs and the concept of zero FIR.

“People no longer need to run from one police station to another. A complaint can be lodged at any police station, which will then be transferred to the jurisdictional police station,” Gupta said.

The senior officer also pointed to provisions aimed at preventing accused persons from delaying trials.

“Earlier, trials would not proceed if the accused was absconding. Now, even if the accused hides, the trial will continue. Courts can deliver judgments in absentia, and punishment will stand. In such cases, the convict cannot appeal through a lawyer alone but will have to be in custody,” he explained.

The use of technology, he said, has been expanded to make investigations and trials more efficient.

“Electronic evidence has been given greater importance, and procedures have been simplified. Accused persons need not be produced in court every time and they can appear through video conferencing. Witnesses can also depose from designated locations in their districts, reducing inconvenience and delays,” Gupta said.

Referring to the ongoing public outreach, Gupta said an exhibition on the new criminal laws is being organised for stakeholders and citizens to spread awareness.

“The exhibition was inaugurated on December 29 by the Union Home Minister and the Chief Minister and will continue till January 2. I appeal to people to visit and understand the new provisions, especially those related to crimes against women and children, where punishments have been made more stringent,” he said.

On the high-profile case involving Zubeen Garg, Gupta said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has completed its work.

“The entire investigation has been carried out and the charge sheet has been filed. As the matter is now subjudice, it would not be appropriate for me to comment further on the trial,” he said.

Gupta also noted that the Union Home Ministry is closely monitoring the implementation of the new laws across states.

“Assam currently stands first with an implementation score of 81%, while the national average is around 57%. This assessment is based on multiple parameters,” he said.